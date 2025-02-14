World

Trump promises Kyiv involvement in peace talks with Russia

Reuters

February 14, 2025 11:41 am

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine would be involved in peace talks with Russia.

Although Kyiv said it would be premature to speak with Moscow at a security conference.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said Ukraine would have a seat at the table during any peace negotiations with Russia over ending the war.

Article continues after advertisement

“They’re part of it. We would have Ukraine, and we have Russia, and we’ll have other people involved, a lot of people,” Trump said.

Asked whether he trusts Putin, he said: “I believe that he would like to see something happen. I trust him on this subject.”

Trump said U.S. and Russian officials would meet in Munich on Friday and that Ukraine was also invited.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, however, said Kyiv does not expect to hold talks with the Russian side at the annual Munich Security Conference on Friday, and believes the U.S., Europe and Ukraine need a common position before talks with Moscow.

Trump also suggested to reporters there would be a meeting of top officials, although not leaders, from all three countries in Saudi Arabia next week aimed at ending the war.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed “the need for bold diplomacy” to end the war in a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the State Department said.

Russia’s financial markets soared and the price of Ukraine’s debt rose at the prospect of the first talks in years to end Europe’s deadliest war since World War Two.

Trump’s unilateral overture to Putin on Wednesday, accompanied by apparent concessions on Ukraine’s principal demands, raised alarm for both Kyiv and the European allies in NATO who said they feared the White House might make a deal without them.

“We, as a sovereign country, simply will not be able to accept any agreements without us,” Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine would “of course” participate in peace talks in some way, but there would also be a bilateral negotiation track between the United States and Russia, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

The United Arab Emirates has told the United States it also wants to host talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

European officials took an exceptionally firm line in public towards Trump’s peace overture to Putin, saying any agreement would be impossible to implement unless they and the Ukrainians were included in negotiating it.

“Any quick fix is a dirty deal,” European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said. She also denounced the apparent concessions offered in advance.

A European diplomatic source said ministers had agreed to engage in a “frank and demanding dialogue” with U.S. officials – some of the strongest language in the diplomatic lexicon – at the Munich conference beginning on Friday.

‘BEST NEGOTIATOR ON THE PLANET’

On Wednesday, Trump made the first publicly acknowledged White House call with Putin since Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion, and then followed it up with a call to Zelenskiy.

Trump said he believed both men wanted peace.

The Trump administration also said openly for the first time that it was unrealistic for Ukraine to expect to return to its 2014 borders or join the NATO alliance as part of any agreement, and that no U.S. troops would join any security force in Ukraine that might be set up to guarantee a ceasefire.

But on Thursday, a senior U.S. official said the United States had not ruled out potential NATO membership for Ukraine or a negotiated return to pre-2014 borders, contradicting the earlier comments.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday the world was fortunate to have Trump, the “best negotiator on the planet, bringing two sides together to find a negotiated peace”.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said Moscow was “impressed” by Trump’s willingness to seek a settlement.

Russia seized Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and its proxies captured territory in the east in 2014, before its full-scale invasion in 2022 when it captured more land in the east and south.

Ukraine pushed Russian invaders back from the outskirts of Kyiv and recaptured swathes of territory in 2022, but its outmanned and outgunned forces have slowly ceded more land since a failed Ukrainian counter-offensive in 2023.

Relentless fighting has killed or injured hundreds of thousands of troops on both sides and pulverised Ukrainian cities.

There has been no narrowing of positions on either side.

Moscow demands Kyiv be rendered permanently neutral in any peace deal; Kyiv says Russian troops must withdraw and it must win security guarantees comparable to NATO membership to prevent future attacks.

Ukrainian officials have acknowledged in the past that full NATO membership may be out of reach in the short term, and that a hypothetical peace deal could leave some occupied land in Russian hands.

But Ukraine’s Sybiha said Kyiv remained committed to joining NATO, which he said was the simplest and least expensive way the West could provide the security guarantees needed to ensure peace.

NATO’s Secretary-General Mark Rutte said it was important Moscow understand the West remained united, noting that Ukraine had never been promised a peace deal would include alliance membership.

Some Ukrainians saw Trump’s moves as a betrayal.

Myroslava Lesko, 23, standing near a sea of flags in downtown Kyiv honouring fallen troops, said: “It truly looks as if they want to surrender Ukraine, because I don’t see any benefits for our country from these negotiations or Trump’s rhetoric.”

However, Ukrainians have been worn out by three years of war, and many say they are prepared to sacrifice some aims to achieve peace.

Many were frustrated by U.S. policy under Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden, who vowed to help Ukraine win all its land back and provided tens of billions of dollars worth of military hardware, but only after delays that Ukrainian commanders say let Russian forces regroup.

Trump, at least, was being forthright about the limits of U.S. support, said Tymofiy Mylovanov, president of the Kyiv School of Economics.

“The difference between Biden and Trump is that Trump says out loud what Biden was thinking and doing about Ukraine,” he said on social media.

FRCS surpasses half year revenue target

DPP surprised by acting appointment

Academy will develop talent: Honimae

New Master Plan to boost rural water access

Sustainability in financial reporting

Central restaurants fully booked for Valentine’s Day

Fiji seeks China TVET support

Over 1000 marijuana plants seized

Fatiaki appointed USP Visitor

Prasad congratulates Vanuatu’s new PM

Boarding school meals under scrutiny

Brumbies wary of Suva heat

A dream debut against familiar faces for Saumaisue

Marist 7s to promote health, safety and sustainability

Hamas says it is willing to move ahead with Gaza ceasefire

Swiatek beats Rybakina, sets up Ostapenko Qatar semi

Astros bring veteran INF Luis Guillorme to big league camp

Trump promises Kyiv involvement in peace talks with Russia

Taiwan president to meet senior officials on US tariffs

Fiji Finals may be held a week earlier

Drua carry the hopes of every Fijian: Seruiratu

Trump’s foreign aid freeze stops anti-fentanyl work in Mexico

Mass firings of federal workers begin as Trump and Musk purge U.S. government

Karawalevu ready for Drua debut

Fiji Athletics mourns passing of trailblazer

Bula boys to play three NZ friendlies

Moana Pasifika unveils heritage jersey

No booze in 2034 World Cup, LGBTQ fans welcome

Committee to look into traffic issue

Police nab drug suspects

ADB praises growth and strong partnership

HIV awareness efforts strengthened

What we know about suspected car attack in Munich

Training boosts women in sugar farming

PRF leads waste management initiative

New strategic development pathway launched

From passion to profit – Devi’s business venture

From the cane fields to Super Rugby

165 arrests made during weekend operations

Samo returns to Naduri village to inspire kids

Experts say radio is here forever

Ratu Filise focuses on fitness

FAME Awards returns after 17 Years

Discipline fuels boxing success: Kwadjo

A step towards multimedia, says Tuvalu Journalist

Final witness to testify before COI

Nadi gets new LTA Office

Council takes action to tackle youth issues

Over $42m disbursed for Back to School support

HFC Bank introduces groundbreaking initiative

Nadolo backs Drua to make a statement

Valetini out for Brumbies

Elder to take it up a notch this year

Balancing legacy and innovation in Pacific radio

FBC launches VITI+ platform

Fiji Pearls depart for PacificAus Netball series

Nuno Borges rallies past Stan Wawrinka in Marseille

Rabuka to advocate for Pacific security

New loan facility to assist women

Climate change impacts food resources

Belarus releases 3 people, including an American and a jailed journalist

PSB’s vital role highlighted at World Radio Day

Saumaisue in line for Brumbies debut

Radio a lifeline for climate action: Seruiratu

Police clarify viral robbery video

Alleged robbery suspect remanded

Crackdown on Bangladesh protesters may be crime against humanity

Hegseth sets out hard line on European defence and Nato

Fiji celebrates World Radio Day

Ministry defends free medicine program

Two women arrested following raid

Schools disciplined for charging enrollment fees

Drua coach to clash with former teammate

Aspen and union ink deal

Tikoisuva re-appointed as Acting DPP

Drua must stay disciplined: Samo

Bridging generations in journalism

MOU to boost reporting standards

FNPF investment portfolio grows

Vancouver 7s important for Fiji's point standings

US urged to reconsider decision on Paris Treaty

95 undersized mudcrabs confiscated

Tougher measures considered after school brawl

Hegseth says Ukraine cannot expect return to old borders

Seruiratu commends COMPOL's brawl stand

Teacher allegedly assaulted in Navua

Tougher measures considered after school brawl

Vuvale week strengthens rugby ties

There will be ‘no soft approach’ says Tudravu

Loganimasi, Karawalevu and Tuwai to debut for Drua

Four witnesses remain in COI

New approach to tackle waste issues in Suva

MacMark, Silktails team up

Media leaders call for skills upgrade

Marist 7s receives major sponsorship

Novelist Salman Rushdie faces his accused stabber in New York courtroom

Michael Kors' layered luxury rounds out New York Fashion Week

NFA sees positive trend in fire safety

Warner Bros to build 'Harry Potter Studio Tour' with Chinese group in Shanghai

Netanyahu threatens to resume fighting in Gaza

$1.1M water project for Malake Island

TLTB clarifies regarding lease monies deduction

Super Bowl audience largest-ever for single network telecast

Women gather to address key gender issues

US aid freeze sets back fight against human trafficking in Cambodia

With Musk at his side, Trump orders US agencies to plan for 'large-scale' staff cuts

Hollywood boosts female leads but lags in people of color, report finds

Ministry to relook at enrolment concerns

University secures $1m grant

Generation gaps in the Pacific Media

Malolo School welcomes rugby legends

Mentorship crucial for women in media

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Undefeated boxers to battle for Cruiserweight title

Fiji to host Pan Pacific Hash in 2027

Dawson gets life sentence for killing partner

Israel’s fatal shooting of a pregnant Palestinian woman puts the focus on West Bank violence

Accident victim identified

Real Madrid's Bellingham nets late winner in 3-2 thriller with Manchester City

Westminster 'Best in Show' contenders include whippet

Tuwai expected to make Drua debut

Fiji, India strengthen defence ties

Unstoppable Dembele earns PSG 3-0 win at Brest

Fiji shows progress in fight against corruption

India's Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy due to back injury

Police monitor Nabua after brawl

PSC addresses ongoing reshuffles

Fierce competition for key positions in Drua squad

Suspect arrested for stealing from elderly

National side to work on discipline ahead of Vancouver

Man charged over alleged fraud

SCC cracks down on bus stand mess

Planning key to solving water woes, says Minister

Netanyahu says Israel will end Gaza ceasefire if hostages not returned on Saturday

Media can promote women in leadership

From Natuva village to Dubai dreams

Media grapples with social media challenge

Fiji Outrigger seeks financial support

Teacher fatally stabs eight-year-old in South Korea

Record viewership fuels women's sports growth

RNZAF squadron homecoming to Fiji

Teen arrested for alleged robbery

Tudravu urges officers to be aggressive

Tudravu demands urgent brawl action

Commuters urged to brace for bus stand changes

U.S. lifts pause on food donations for World Food Programme

KC’s opinion expected by Friday

Paperless system to boost labour inspections

Jackson backs Derenalagi despite captaincy change

Pacific media struggle with lack of funding

Former Bula Boys rep forms rugby team for Tabadamu 7s

Two Women’s IDC tournaments this year

Embrace change in storytelling: Armbruster

Pacific youth push for climate justice

Tafaga starts season on a high

13 charged in series of serious crimes

Three arrested in drug raids

BIL secure long-term resource

Black national anthem' to be sung by Ledisi

New sponsor on board the Fijian Drua

Trump says Hamas should free all hostages by midday Saturday or 'let hell break out

Sebastian Korda stunned in Marseille opener

Hamas says it will stop releasing Israeli hostages, throwing Gaza ceasefire into doubt

Acting PM champions press independence

I thought it was my last day: Herman

Miramira fires up for Brumbies showdown

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are expanding their tour to Europe

FBC signs MOU with VOA

Suspended Fisheries PS Rokosuka's case before tribunal

A deliberate attack but I stand strong says Tabuya

Wainikoro murder trio case given 21 days

US woman sues Tate brothers, accuses them of luring her into sex work

‘SNL50' anniversary special

It’s our turn says Brumbies forward

Trump loosens enforcement of US law banning bribery of foreign officials

Government upholds media freedom: Prasad

Dakuwaqa's contract terminated

Fiji FA reminds districts to comply with league rules

Four charged after drug raid

Jon Batiste’s reimagined Super Bowl anthem highlighted wife’s painting and set stage for new music

Fix the roads, says Seruiratu

Djokovic 'almost 100%' over injury, aiming for 100th title in Doha

Woods withdraws from Genesis after mother's death, 'I'm just not ready'

Navy Commander sets leadership and culture goals

South Sea Cruises acquires Tivua Island

Loganimasi embraces first season with Drua

Same principles in rugby and farming

RFMF prepared to support domestic security

Many twists and turns in FICAC Commissioner inquiry

U.S. funding freeze threatens Ukraine investigations of alleged Russian war crimes

PRB to vacate unsafe properties

Media leaders gather in Suva

Navua lands star striker Nalaubu

UK expands investment in Fiji

EU, Fiji and Pacific States discuss green deal

FHL prioritizes safety as tower project resumes

School zoning abolition backfires: Kumar

Unidentified man dies following accident

Mason disappointed with AG’s response

Jackson fired up for Brumbies clash