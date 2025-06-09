Measure diabetes campaign by lives changed, President says

The success of Fiji’s national diabetes campaign should not be measured by the number of events held, but by how many lives are positively affected.

This is the challenge issued by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at the launch of the national diabetes campaign.

He urged the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Diabetes Fiji and relevant organizations to focus on identifying people at risk, ensuring they receive appropriate referrals, strengthening public knowledge and improving access to care.

Ratu Naiqama said awareness activities must translate into meaningful outcomes rather than simply being recorded as completed events.

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He said the campaign provided an important opportunity to take diabetes prevention and screening directly into communities.

Diabetes Fiji, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, plans to conduct activities across the Central, Eastern, Western and Northern divisions until the first week of December.

These will include community outreach, health screening, education, peer support and workplace wellness programs.

The President encouraged organizers to ensure activities were inclusive, culturally appropriate and accessible to people of different ages and circumstances.