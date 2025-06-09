Naivakabula remains confident against experienced opponent

Although still relatively new to the professional boxing scene, Tevita Naivakabula is confident in his abilities as he prepares to take on Mohammed Nafiz in a light heavyweight bout at the Zeg Boxing Promotion event tomorrow.

The Cakaudrove lad boxer made his professional debut in July, securing a victory over Poasa Tuimaba.

Now, Naivakabula is determined to build on that winning start and maintain his momentum when he steps into the ring against Nafiz.

Article continues after advertisement

Still considered the new kid on the block, Naivakabula is adamant to prove his worth in front of the whole nation.

He is aware of his opponent’s impressive resume in the ring but reminds him to come well prepared.

“I am aware that he has more experience than me, and that he has event fought overseas, but I hope he doesn’t underestimate me and prepares himself well. If he thinks this is going to be an easy fight then he is mistaken; he will see that I’m not here just to compete.”

The event will start at 7pm tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena in Suva and you can watch it Live on viti+.