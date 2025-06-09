Serea villagers fear food shortages

[Photo: FILE]

Dry weather is threatening food security in Serea, Naitasiri, as crops fail, river levels drop, and fish stocks decline.

Village Headman Ulaiasi Rasau says crops are struggling due to the lack of rainfall, while fish stocks have declined compared to previous years.

The Wainimala River has also been severely affected, with water levels dropping significantly.

“As you can see, this entire area used to be covered with flowing water. Now, the water level has dropped to just waist height. We used to see sharks in this river, but they are no longer around. If the situation continues to worsen, we might as well start planting vegetables along the Wainimala River.”

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Rasau shared that areas once covered by flowing water are now almost dry, with water remaining in only a few sections.

The river, he points out, has become increasingly dirty, and species such as sharks that were once commonly seen are no longer present.

Rasau warns that if conditions continue to deteriorate, villagers may have to consider planting vegetables along the riverbed.

Clan leader Ratu Viliame Naivolanisucu states the dry spell has also affected cassava production, with some plants yielding only one or two tubers compared to previous years.

Villagers are now concerned about their food supply as dry conditions continue to affect their crops and natural resources.

The concerns come as El Niño-related conditions are forecast to intensify, raising further concerns for communities already struggling with water shortages and reduced food production.