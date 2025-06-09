Usamate questions foreign money rules

Political parties could receive foreign funding before the official election campaign period begins.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate has questioned how the proposed restriction will work in practice, particularly where a political party receives overseas funding before campaigning officially starts but uses that money during the campaign.

The issue emerged during debate on the Electoral Amendment No. 2 Bill of 2026, which strengthens restrictions relating to foreign assistance during election campaigns.

Usamate states his understanding of the amendment is that political parties will be prohibited from receiving foreign funding during the campaign period, but the provision appears to distinguish between money received during the campaign and assistance received beforehand.

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He questioned who would determine whether funding obtained outside the campaign period was subsequently used to support campaign activities.

His concern is that restricting the receipt of money during a specific period may not necessarily address the use of funds obtained before that period.

A political party, for instance, could receive overseas financial assistance before the campaign officially begins. The question raised by Usamate is whether that money could then be used to meet campaign costs once the election period

starts.

He told Parliament that this was one area of the amendment that made him nervous.

Attorney-General Sevuloni Valenitabua outlined the broader purpose of the electoral amendments, saying the changes are intended to make Fiji’s electoral laws clearer, more consistent and enforceable.

He also referred to the revised classification of electoral offences and stronger financial disclosure requirements under the separate Political Parties Amendment Bill.

Parliament passed all three bills without opposition.