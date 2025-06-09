Missing cocaine case moved to High Court

[Photo: File]

The Suva Magistrates Court has transferred the case of missing cocaine exhibits accused, Juita Raibevu to the High Court.

Raibevu is charged with one count of interfering with evidence and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that he and another person interfered with 39.5 kilograms of cocaine exhibits that were reported missing from the High Court registry between March 2023 2021 and September 15, 2026.

Raibevu will be produced before the High Court on November 16, where his bail application will be determined.

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He is represented by counsel Tevita Vakalalabure and Ulamila Vakalalabure.