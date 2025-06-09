Government withdraws media approval circular

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Fiji Government has withdrawn a circular requiring all government ministries and departments to obtain Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s approval before issuing media statements or press releases.

The circular, numbered 21/2026 and dated November 5, 2026, was signed by Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Pita Tagicakirewa and addressed to all Permanent Secretaries.

It outlined a revised approval process requiring government ministries and departments to submit all media statements and press releases to the Prime Minister for review and

approval through the Permanent Secretary for Information.

The circular stated that no ministry or department could independently issue a media statement or press release without prior approval from the Prime Minister.

It further directed that approved statements be released through the Ministry of Information.

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However, in a subsequent public notice, the Fiji Government confirmed that the circular had been withdrawn because it was not approved.

The Government stated that the circular being publicly shared regarding the coordination of media releases within ministries and departments was not authorised.

It also apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The circular had stated that the revised process was endorsed by the Prime Minister and would take effect immediately.

The Government’s withdrawal means the proposed approval process will not proceed under that circular.