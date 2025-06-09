Black Orchid 7s bring Cairns title-winning form to Coral Coast

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Cairns 7s champions Black Orchid 7s will bring their winning momentum to Fiji when they make their debut at the 2027 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

The Bougainville-based side from Papua New Guinea has confirmed its place in the 15th edition of the tournament, which will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from January 14 to 16.

Fresh from their triumph in Cairns, Black Orchid will now face a tougher test against an international field, with the opportunity to measure themselves against some of the best sevens teams in the world.

Tournament chairman Jay Whyte says the inclusion of the Bougainville champions further strengthens the event’s international appeal while providing emerging rugby communities with a platform to showcase their talent.

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“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Black Orchid 7s to Sigatoka for the first time. Their recent success at the Cairns 7s demonstrates the quality, determination and ambition of this exciting team,” said Whyte.

Whyte believes the tournament will offer the newcomers a different level of competition, with the intensity and atmosphere of Fiji providing a fresh challenge.

Black Orchid’s participation also highlights the tournament’s commitment to strengthening rugby connections across the Pacific and creating opportunities for teams to gain valuable international exposure.

The 2027 tournament will feature teams competing for the prestigious i-Wau Trophy and the $50,000 men’s championship prize.

With the theme Feel the Passion Ignite, organisers are preparing for another major three-day celebration of rugby sevens, with free admission throughout the tournament.

For Black Orchid, the mission is clear.

After conquering Cairns, they will now look to make their mark on the Coral Coast.

The Coral Coast 7s begins on the 14th to the 16th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.