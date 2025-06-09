Inter-Hotel Tournament Brings Tourism Workers Together

The Fiji Inter-Hotel Tournament has attracted 29 properties and 59 teams this year, with competitors set to take part in rugby sevens, volleyball and netball.

The tournament, which brings together workers from the tourism industry, has also expanded its focus beyond sports, with funds raised this year going towards the Christian Leukemia

Foundation to support families affected by Leukemia in Fiji.

Tournament Director Percy Bechu says the event has grown since General Marina Events took over its organisation following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was previously known for netball and volleyball before rugby sevens was introduced under the new organisers.

Bechu says the response from the tourism industry reflects the growing support for the event.

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He says 29 properties have registered, with 59 teams confirmed across the three sporting codes.

The this years theme “Hospitality Beyond Horizon” aims to strengthen relationships among tourism workers while promoting unity and sportsmanship.

Bechu says the tournament also provides an opportunity to support local communities and

grassroots sports development.

“uplifting the local grassroots clubs, giving them the platform to shine, grow and lead. Tourism workers from all across the country have travelled in, representing their properties, connect with colleagues and enjoy their special day.”

He says the organisers are also extending their support to St Michael Parish Church, recognising the role of faith and community in bringing people together.

The tournament will be held at Town’s St Mary’s grounds, bringing together tourism workers from across the country.