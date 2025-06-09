Parliament clears Australia treaties

[Photo: FILE]

Parliament has approved Fiji’s mutual defence treaty with Australia, despite Opposition concerns over its implications for the country’s sovereignty and independent foreign policy.

Opposition MP Virendra Lal questioned why Fiji was accepting binding mutual defence commitments under the Ocean of Peace Alliance when Australia’s security agreement with

Ukraine does not carry similar obligations.

Speaking during the parliamentary debate, Lal said Article 6 required both countries to act to meet a common danger in the event of an armed attack against either country in the Pacific, subject to their domestic processes.

“A collective defence alliance is not an ordinary agreement. It commits to war. These are profound commitments. They deserve profound scrutiny.”

Lal questioned whether Fiji’s military had the capacity to meet such obligations, given that the Republic of Fiji Military Forces was primarily structured for peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance and territorial security.

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Lal also raised concerns about Article 7 on visiting military forces, Article 10 on foreign policy, Article 12 on the admission of other countries and Article 15 on the treaty’s duration.

He argued that the public had not been adequately consulted and that civil society was excluded from the initial negotiations.

Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma also questioned the legal vetting of the agreements and the limited involvement of government ministries in their development.

Sharma challenged the government over the proposed $1.5 billion Australian partnership over 10 years, questioning whether the funding was sufficient to address Fiji’s climate, education and development needs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka defended the agreements, saying they would strengthen Fiji’s economic and security capabilities without compromising its sovereignty.

He said the partnership included funding for health services, infrastructure, education and efforts to combat transnational organised crime.

Ditoka acknowledged the concerns raised by the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence but argued they did not justify delaying the agreements.

Despite the objections, Parliament approved the two treaties, paving the way for Fiji to proceed with the Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance.