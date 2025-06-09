AI threats prompt security review

[Photo: File]

Artificial intelligence will be a key focus of the proposed intelligence reform.

The government is reviewing how the country can strengthen its capacity to respond to emerging security threats.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua told Parliament that AI would be at the centre of the reform, acknowledging the growing challenges it presents to countries around the world.

His comments followed a question from Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya, who raised concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on national security and whether it would be

covered under the proposed reforms.

“I would believe that, that would be at the centre, obviously because this is going to be something entirely new. We do not have anything that looks, as I said earlier, there is no established authority, but I know AI will be at the centre of a lot of this right now.”

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Tikoduadua states that Fiji’s current intelligence arrangements are fragmented, with different government agencies independently collecting and analysing information without a central mechanism to integrate their findings.

He said the review would examine how Fiji can strengthen its ability to identify emerging threats, including cybercrime, foreign interference, illicit financial activity, transnational crime and maritime security challenges.

The Fiji National Security Strategy 2025–2029 has already identified intelligence reform and the examination of a more centralised intelligence structure as national priorities.

Tikoduadua adds that the government wants to establish a system capable of bringing together intelligence from domestic agencies and international partners to provide national leaders with timely and independent assessments.

The review is currently in its first phase, with a comprehensive project plan being finalised before consultations with relevant national security agencies begin.

New Zealand is providing technical assistance to establish the review framework, but Fiji will lead the consultations and determine the recommendations.

A final Options Paper is expected to be submitted to the National Security Council by March 2027.