No water, no Diwali for Vavalagi

While many families prepare to celebrate Diwali this weekend, residents of Vavalagi outside Labasa have little reason to celebrate, as a prolonged water shortage continues to disrupt their daily lives.

Fifteen households in the cane farming community outside Vunivutu have been affected, with drying wells and empty water tanks forcing families to put Diwali preparations aside as they struggle to access clean water.

For Jayanti Mala, the lack of water has made even the simplest household chores difficult, with families forced to ration the little water they manage to collect.

“No good, no Diwali. It’s very hard for us to do all the household work, no cleaning, nothing. Only collect a little bit of water, use a little bit of water, wash the dishes, make food. We have to cook the food, empty the pot again and again, only one pot; we can’t use plenty because no water.”

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Another resident, Vandana Devi, says repeated complaints to the Water Authority in Labasa have brought little relief, with promised water supplies yet to reach them.

She says the situation is made worse by saltwater entering their wells due to the community’s proximity to the sea, leaving families with limited access to clean water for cooking and cleaning.

With wells drying up and water tanks empty, some residents are now forced to seek alternative water sources further away.

Water Committee Member Avilash Chand says that while a few households still receive limited supplies, about 12 households remain without adequate water, forcing some to rely on wells containing a mixture of fresh and seawater.

The community is now appealing to the Government for urgent assistance through water carting, as the biggest Diwali wish this year is not sweets or celebrations, but access to clean and reliable water in Vavalagi.