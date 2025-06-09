NFP MPs directed to reject Constitution amendment Bill

National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad has reaffirmed the party’s directive for its Members of Parliament not to support the proposed Constitution amendment Bill if it is brought before Parliament.

Prasad says the party’s position remains unchanged, stressing that all NFP MPs, including its two Cabinet ministers, are bound by decisions made by the party’s Management Board and Working Committee.

He says MPs were elected through the party’s proportional representation system and must respect the mandate given to them by NFP supporters.

“Anything else is basically telling the party and the people who voted them in that we don’t recognize you. That’s what it will amount to.”

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Prasad insists the issue is not for the Prime Minister to determine, maintaining that the party’s directive must take precedence.

“The Prime Minister can talk about the Cabinet, that’s his prerogative, but he should know that we are following the National Federation Party’s directive and those by the Management Board and those by the Working Committee of the party, which is the decision-making body of the party.”

He is again calling on the Prime Minister, the People’s Alliance Party and the Joint Parliamentary Committee to pause the amendment process and resume discussions after the next

general election.