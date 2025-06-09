No more begging, says PM

[File Photo]

The Fiji-Australia treaties will not give Australia control over Fiji’s foreign policy, defence or security decisions, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has assured Parliament.

Rabuka states Fiji will retain its sovereignty and independence under the proposed Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance, as Parliament considers approving the two agreements.

Attorney-General Sevuloni Valenitabua moved the motion for Parliament to approve the treaties, saying the agreements would strengthen Fiji’s long-standing partnership with Australia and provide opportunities for cooperation in security, health, education, employment and economic development.

Valenitabua said Parliament’s approval was a constitutional requirement under Section 51 of the Constitution before Fiji can ratify the treaties and become legally bound by them.

The Vuvale Union, he states is built on three principles: partnership, integration and regionalism.

The agreement covers cooperation against transnational organised crime, strengthening Fiji’s health system, including its response to the HIV crisis, port development, climate infrastructure and supply chain resilience.

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Valenitabua says the partnership also provides opportunities to improve education, sports and visa arrangements.

On the Ocean of Peace Alliance, he says the treaty formalises existing obligations between Fiji and Australia and provides a framework for stronger defence and security cooperation.

Contributing to the debate, Rabuka acknowledged concerns raised by the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs over financial commitments, transparency, equitable benefits and parliamentary oversight.

He says the government recognises these concerns and will ensure the agreements serve Fiji’s national interests.

We must grow out of the beggar mentality and be able to stand on our own two feet, Rabuka told Parliament.

He says Fiji requested the inclusion of economic priorities in the Vuvale Union, including support for health services, climate resilience, critical infrastructure, economic diversification and workforce development.

Rabuka also clarified that the consultation provisions do not give Australia veto powers over Fiji’s sovereign decisions or foreign relations.

He says the mutual defence obligation applies to an armed attack against either country in the Pacific, with any response determined through each country’s domestic processes.

The government has committed to reporting annually to Parliament on the implementation and outcomes of the agreements.

Rabuka adds that the partnership must deliver measurable benefits for Fijians while protecting the country’s sovereignty.