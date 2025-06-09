Labasa dump reaches capacity, new site sought

The main rubbish dump serving Labasa town is nearing capacity and will need to be relocated.

Labasa Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi has confirmed this, saying complaints have already been received about unpleasant odours from the site, along with concerns about potential health and environmental risks if the facility is not properly managed.

Located next to Nasea Vakaviti Village at Namara, the dump has served as the main waste disposal site for Labasa’s residential areas since it was established.

Ligairi says plans are now underway to identify an alternative location, with World Bank funding expected to support the relocation.

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“Dump site has reached its capacity and there are plans, especially with the World Bank funding that has come in, to find for an alternative location to move our dump site in. I believe that we had the lease over that land under the Labasa Town Council, but the tenure is coming towards its end.”

Ligairi says several potential sites have already been identified, with discussions involving relevant stakeholders underway to determine a suitable location.

However, the proposed relocation comes amid concerns from the landowners, who say outstanding lease payments for the current dump site have yet to be settled.

They say they have not received payment for the use of their land and are calling on the Labasa Town Council to engage with the village to resolve the matter. The landowners also maintain that they have the right to close the site but want the issue addressed through the proper channels.

Meanwhile, Seaqaqa, Tovata and Basoga are among the areas being considered for the new dump site.

A final decision is yet to be made, with further consultations and assessments expected before an alternative location is confirmed.