Unity must go beyond government statements

Fiji’s push for national unity must translate into everyday actions within communities, workplaces and homes, says Permanent Secretary for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, Dr Vinesh Kumar.

Speaking at the 2026 National Diwali celebrations at the Fiji Museum, Dr Kumar says cultural and religious celebrations provide an opportunity for Fijians to strengthen relationships and develop a greater appreciation of one another’s traditions.

He says unity requires more than government policies and official commitments, stressing that individuals also have a responsibility to build a harmonious society.

“Celebrations such as Diwali remind us that national unity is not simply something that we speak about in policies or official statements. It is something that we must actively participate in our homes, workplaces and communities.”

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Dr Kumar says the Ministry has been working with community organisations, religious institutions and cultural groups to support initiatives that bring people together and safeguard Fiji’s cultural heritage.

He adds that every community, regardless of its size or background, must feel valued, respected and included.

He further says the collective efforts of individuals and communities are essential in building a Fiji where diversity is celebrated and differences are respected.