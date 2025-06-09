[Source: Reuters]

Russian ​forces launched a missile attack on ‌the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early, with debris damaging a residential building, Mayor Vitali Klitschko ​said.

“Explosions in the Kyiv suburbs. The ​enemy is hitting infrastructure with ballistic missiles,” ⁠Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Klitschko said debris had ​struck a five-storey apartment building in a ​western district of the capital. The facade of another residential building was also damaged.

The city’s military administration, ​also writing on Telegram, said two people ​were injured and a building housing a kindergarten was ‌damaged.

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Officials ⁠continued to warn residents of the potential for more strikes hours after the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier said in his nightly ​video address ​that Russia ⁠was preparing new attacks on energy targets, bridges and other infrastructure.

The ​attacks occurred three days before US-led ​talks ⁠including Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were to open in Abu Dhabi seeking a resolution ⁠to ​the 4-1/2-year-old war. The last ​such talks took place in February.