Rokotuisawa returns for Naitasiri

Naitasiri’s Inkk Farebrother trophy defense tomorrow against Ra in Suva has been boosted with the return of veteran, Etonia Rokotuisawa.

He has been out of action following his inclusion in the Flying Fijians extended squad.

Rokotuisawa will start at flyhalf for the trophy holders.

Also starting is former national prop, Mosese Ducivaki.

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Impressive hooker, Osea Dasalusalu, will wear the number two jersey and Mesulame Roravudi, completing the front row.

The hardworking pair, Marika Natau and Michael Ferei, pack down as locks with the loose forwards trio of Joseva Vakarewa, Peceli Rokotuivatu and Maciu Vakacabeqoli.

Jone Navuso is the starting halfback, Rokotuisawa at flyhalf, Tevita Sabola and Josaia Tubuna in the midfield.

Alipate Waidilo, Naibuka Duvuduvukula and Senijiale Qiokata completes the backline.

Naitasiri hosts Ra tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

Local fans can watch the action live on VITI+ for $29 and $59FJD for overseas viewers.