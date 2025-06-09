[Source: Reuters]

US President Donald Trump and ​NASA touted plans for ‌a new space and aeronautics industry conference in the United States intended to surpass ​major air shows in other countries.

The ​event, called CapeWeek and slated to ⁠be held at Kennedy Space Center ​in Florida, will start in two years, ​Trump said in a speech.

CapeWeek’s inception was billed as an alternative to similar gatherings ​abroad, and comes after the White ​House in September urged space companies to avoid attending ‌a ⁠high-profile global space summit that month in Paris organized by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The new US show is aimed ​at promoting ​American power ⁠in space and aeronautics and attracting global business.

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It ​would add to a busy lineup ​of ⁠global aviation industry conferences that include massive shows in Paris, Farnborough, England, and ⁠Dubai, ​which attract thousands of ​executives, government officials and engineers.