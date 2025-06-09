Matawalu and Lawebuka headline Ra lineup

[Source: Jola Lawebuka Jnr/Facebook]

Ra have named a strong starting lineup for tomorrow’s Inkk Farebrother Trophy challenge against holders Naitasiri in Suva.

Ten players who started in Ra’s Vodafone Vanua Championship final against Northland have retained their places in the first 15. Three others from that final will come off the bench.

Former Flying Fijians halfback Peni Matawalu and former Fiji sevens representative Waisea Lawebuka are among those starting for Ra.

Wingers Taniela Daroya and Navitalai Rabura have switched flanks, while flyhalf Epeli Bobo, son of former Flying Fijians winger Sireli Bobo, is not included in the match-day 23.

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Rusiate Ramotiqa takes over at number 10.

Naitasiri, meanwhile, have received a boost with veteran Etonia Rokotuisawa returning to the lineup after his time with the Flying Fijians’ extended squad.

He will start at flyhalf, alongside former national prop Mosese Ducivaki.

Naitasiri host Ra at HFC Bank Stadium tomorrow, with kick-off at 3pm.

Fans in Fiji can watch the match live on VITI+ for $29.

Overseas viewers can tune in for $59 Fijian dollars.