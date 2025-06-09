Timely support for Sukuna Bowl committee

The Ratu Sukuna Bowl Committee has received a timely boost, with global integrated energy company TotalEnergies coming on board as a sponsor ahead of its annual competition.

Secretariat Committee Chair Lieutenant Colonel Jiuta Baleisolomone thanked TotalEnergies for its support and expressed hope that the partnership would continue in future competitions.

TotalEnergies presented the committee with a cheque worth $15,000 to assist with preparations for the competition, particularly its initiative to raise awareness about the fight against drugs.

“We thank you for your commitment to this initiative; this means a lot to us and we are truly grateful. We want to push out this initiative to members of the public because this issue is getting worse and we all have to work together so we thank Total Energies for coming on board.”

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Meanwhile, the Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition will officially launch tomorrow, with a march from Suva’s Flea Market to Albert Park.