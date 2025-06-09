27 dead in house fires

[Photo: File]

Twenty-seven people have died in structural fires across Fiji in the past two years and eleven months.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane explained that most of the destruction has involved residential homes, raising concerns over fire safety and preventable household incidents.

Fire-related deaths increased from two in 2024 to 15 in 2025. Another 12 people have died in structural fires so far this year.

Speaking at a press briefing today ahead of Diwali, Sowane warned that basic fire safety measures are being overlooked, putting lives and homes at risk.

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“Our concern is not simply about the number of fires recorded; it is all about lives lost, the families affected, the homes destroyed, the livelihoods disrupted, and the significant resources required to respond to these emergencies”

Electrical faults remain the leading recurring cause of structural fires, followed by unattended cooking, arson or suspicious incidents, candles, mosquito coils and uncontrolled burning.

Between January and September this year, the NFA recorded 272 structural fires. Of these, 140 buildings were completely destroyed.

Residential properties accounted for 96 percent of the destroyed buildings, with estimated property losses reaching $21.93 million.

The NFA is urging households to check their electrical wiring, avoid leaving cooking unattended and keep candles and prayer lamps away from flammable materials.

It is also calling on families to install affordable smoke detectors and establish emergency escape plans, particularly in homes with children, elderly people and persons with mobility difficulties.

Sowane adds that the deaths highlight the need for households to take fire prevention seriously and make safety a daily responsibility, not just a concern during festive periods.