France clash to test Fiji's progress

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians will get a valuable opportunity to measure themselves against the world’s third-ranked team when they face France in the Nations Championship, with head coach Jake White viewing the encounter as an important test ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Speaking after naming his squad, White said the clash would give Fiji a clear indication of where they stand against elite opposition as they continue building towards next year’s global tournament.

“We’re looking to see whether we can measure ourselves against a very good French team.”

White is also pleased with the squad selection, which includes seven Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players, providing another opportunity for locally based talent to make their mark at international level.

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He confirmed preparations had been positive, with the players completing a regulation nine camp before returning to their respective clubs last week.

All players returned fit and available, giving the coaching staff a full squad to work with ahead of the demanding assignment.

The Nations Championship will provide the Flying Fijians with valuable exposure against top international opposition, as they look to sharpen their combinations and measure their competitiveness before the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

They meet at 8.10am on Sunday and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.