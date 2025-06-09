Sowakula relishing France challenge

[Source: File]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians forward Pita-Gus Sowakula says the squad is embracing the challenge of facing France as preparations continue for tomorrow’s highly anticipated Test match.

Despite having only two weeks together under head coach Jake White’s management group, Sowakula says the team has made the most of its time in camp and is eager to test itself against one of the world’s leading rugby nations.

“Preparation’s been good. The boys are really looking forward to this weekend. I know it’s only been two weeks together and a short week, but there have been a lot of learnings.”

Sowakula, who has previous experience playing against French opposition, expects a physical contest against a side renowned for its size and quality.

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“It’s a big team, a quality team, France. A few of us have played here before and know how they play. They’re big boys.”

While acknowledging the challenge ahead, the former Chiefs and Waikato loose forward says Fiji’s focus remains on executing its own game plan.

“We’re just going to have fun on the weekend and make sure we do our job.”

Sowakula also called on Fijian supporters around the world to get behind the team as it opens its Nations Championship campaign.

“We know everyone’s excited to watch the game against France. We just ask for your prayers and your support. We’ll try to do our best this Saturday.”

The Flying Fijians will take on France tomorrow in what is expected to be one of their toughest tests of the international season.