President calls for dignity for people with diabetes

[Photo: File]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is urging Fijians to show greater compassion and understanding towards people living with diabetes, saying the condition should never diminish a person’s worth or contribution to society.

Speaking at the launch of the national diabetes campaign, he said people living with the disease deserved dignity, appropriate medical care and the opportunity to lead meaningful lives.

Ratu Naiqama said diabetes could affect anyone, regardless of whether they were rich or poor.

He urged communities to move away from judgement and stigma and instead provide practical and emotional support to those managing the condition.

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“Your condition does not diminish your worth. These are the people living with diabetes. Define your potential or raise your contribution to our nation.”

Ratu Naiqama also acknowledged the challenges faced by families and caregivers, saying their patience and encouragement played an important role in supporting people living with diabetes.

He recognized the contribution of healthcare workers, volunteers and other support networks in helping patients manage their condition.