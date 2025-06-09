Labasa mill closes

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

The Labasa Sugar Mill has closed its 2026 crushing season after producing more than 51,000 tonnes of sugar. The mill ended operations yesterday.

As of yesterday, the mill had crushed 469,263 tonnes of cane, producing 51,251 tonnes of sugar and recording a Tonnes of Cane to Tonnes of Sugar ratio of 9.1.

Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Operating Officer Mikaele Biukoto says despite a difficult start to the season, the mill managed to resume operations and work through the crushing

programme.

He says there is still an opportunity to increase sugar production and improve the recovery rate as the remaining cane stock is processed.

“We know it was a difficult year because we had some issues at the beginning of the season, but we are thankful that the chance has prevailed and we were able to start the new 2026 season.”

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Biukoto has also acknowledged the efforts of the mill workers and their families, saying their support and contribution have helped the industry throughout the season.

Final production figures are yet to be confirmed, as the remaining cane deliveries could result in further changes to Labasa’s crushing and sugar production totals.