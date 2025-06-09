Renewable energy transition targets in the next decade

Fiji is pushing for an accelerated global transition to clean energy as it works towards its target of achieving 100 percent renewable energy by 2036.

Permanent Secretary for Environment Dr Sivendra Michael says the energy transition is among Fiji’s key priorities heading into COP31 climate negotiations.

Dr Michael states that Fiji wants major greenhouse gas emitters to accelerate their transition towards cleaner energy sources in line with efforts to limit

global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Fiji is also prioritising efforts to keep the 1.5-degree target within reach through deep, rapid and sustained reductions in global emissions this decade.

“Our second big priority is the energy transition where we are trying to push for a 1.5 degree pathway that is aligned to our 100% renewable energy by 2036

and I think here we are pushing for how does the largest emitters match the momentum of clean electrification or clean energy that is required.”

Dr Michael says limiting the extent and duration of any overshoot beyond that temperature threshold will be critical for vulnerable Pacific island nations

already experiencing the impacts of climate change.

“One is keeping 1.5 degree within reach, our priority is to make sure that we minimize the magnitude and the duration of the overshoot through deep and rapid and sustained emissions reduction in this decade.”

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Minister for Climate Change Lynda Tabuya says that Fiji will continue advocating for stronger international commitments on emissions reductions, climate

finance and the transition to renewable energy during COP31.

The Government maintains that greater action from major emitting nations is essential to support global climate goals and protect the future of vulnerable

Pacific communities.