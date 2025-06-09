Traffic fines follow vehicle owners

[Photo: File]

Vehicle owners remain liable for outstanding traffic fines even when the infringement involves a vehicle they say they have never driven.

This, according to Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

The issue was raised in Parliament by Opposition MP Vijay Nath, who questioned what happens when motorists discover infringement notices recorded against their names during licence renewals.

He said some notices involve vehicles they have never driven or do not own.

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“He is responsible for paying the fine whether he has given it to his son or wife, that is his or her responsibility to chase that and ensure that the fine is paid so that the vehicle is inspected and considered for extension of vehicle fitness.”

Ro Filipe maintained that responsibility ultimately rests with the registered vehicle owner.

He said owners are responsible for ensuring fines are paid, even when they have allowed family members, including their children or spouses, to use their vehicles.

Tuisawau did not outline a process for disputing such notices, instead reiterating that registered owners are responsible for following up on outstanding fines.

The issue arose during questions on the Land Transport Authority’s enforcement policies and the issuing of Traffic Infringement Notices.