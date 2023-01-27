State of emergency declared in Auckland over flooding

[Source: 1News]

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he’s “pleased an emergency declaration has been made due to flooding in Auckland tonight”.

“All relevant govt agencies are working flat out to help in an extraordinary set of circumstances.

“The emergency response is underway and the Government is ready to assist as needed.”

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has this evening confirmed a state of emergency has been declared for Auckland.

“This declaration reflects the extent of damage, displacement and disruption caused by this evening’s severe weather event and enables emergency services and response agencies to draw on resources, and enact additional powers, to assist affected Aucklanders,” he said in a statement.

The declaration of state of local emergency comes into force immediately and expires in seven days.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty has confirmed the mayor of Auckland has declared a state of emergency this evening.

Auckland Airport has been forced to reduce runway operations “after an arriving aircraft damaged runway lighting”, a spokesperson for the airport told 1News.

“This is largely impacting international arrivals and departures and larger aircraft travelling domestically. Our operational teams have cleared the debris and are now assessing the damage.

“We apologise to any travellers impacted. Please contact your airline or check your airline travel app if you are travelling for any flight cancellations or delays.”



Flooding at Auckland Airport [Source: 1News]

Police say they are working alongside Fire and Emergency and other agencies in response to a “large number of weather-related incidents and significant flooding across Tāmaki Makaurau”.

“We are aware of a number of homes, infrastructure and roads which have all been affected by the relentless rain,” police said.

“There are significant road slips and water hazards across the wider Auckland area.

“The heavy rain is expected to continue this evening.”

A line of severe thunderstorms have been detected from Leigh to inner Hauraki Gulf to Pukekohe, according to MetService.

This line of severe thunderstorms is moving towards the east-northeast, and is expected to lie from Leigh to Waiheke Island to Bombay at 11pm, and from Little Barrier Island to Hunua.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain.

“Emergency services have been overwhelmed with calls for services, please only call 111 if you are in a life-threatening emergency.”

Motorists have been urged to avoid non-essential travel and to take care when travelling through water-logged roads.

“Police are advising residents that if they are safe, they should stay in place. There are significant road slips and water hazards across the wider Auckland area.

“The heavy rain is expected to continue this evening.

“Anyone who needs further information can contact Auckland Emergency Management on 0800 22 22 00.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is dealing with 1500 calls, with the communications centres prioritising those who need rescue.

“Our operational crews are doing an incredible job over many hours, alongside Police and St John. We’re doing everything we can to make sure that the people who need us most get the help they need as quickly as possible,” Counties Manukau district manager Brad Mosby said.

Aucklanders have been urged to only call 111 if there is a threat to life tonight.