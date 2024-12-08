Israeli strikes on southern Lebanese villages kill six, Lebanese health ministry says

[Source: Aljazeera]

Israeli strikes on two southern Lebanese villages killed six people and wounded five, the Lebanese health ministry said on Saturday, in the latest potential challenge to a fragile ceasefire that has been in place for less than two weeks.

Five people were killed in an attack on Beit Lif village while one person was killed in a drone strike on Deir Seryan, the health ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incidents.

Tensions have persisted despite the ceasefire, with Israel and the Lebanese armed faction Hezbollah trading accusations of violations. Earlier this week, Israel threatened to return to war if its truce with Hezbollah collapsed.

The U.S. said last Monday that the ceasefire was holding, although it anticipated that there might be violations.