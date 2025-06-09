Indian police arrest owner of cough syrup company linked to deaths of 19 children

[Source: Reuters]

Indian police have arrested the owner of Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, the cough syrup company linked to the deaths of at least 19 children in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer told Reuters on Thursday.

The children, all under five years of age, died in the past month in the state’s Chhindwara city, after consuming cough medicine containing toxic diethylene glycol in quantities nearly 500 times the permissible limit.

The deaths were all linked to Sresan Pharma’s Coldrif syrup, which has been banned in several parts of India after a test confirmed the presence of the chemical last Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.