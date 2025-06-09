Freighter collides with cruise ship in New Orleans

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

A tanker ship collided with an ​American Cruise Lines passenger ship that was docked in New ‌Orleans on the Mississippi River, where rescue efforts were under way for multiple passengers in the water.

US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin wrote on social media ​that “we are throwing every asset we have to helping rescue missing ​passengers” and that his department was coordinating closely with state ⁠officials.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on details ​of the missing passengers.

The New Orleans mayor’s office stated on social media that “multiple ​individuals have been rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing.”

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The US Coast Guard said in an emailed statement that it had responded to the collision and that all river ​traffic was closed in the vicinity. It provided no other details.

Local TV ​showed videos of the cruise ship listing on its side, while CBS News reported ‌that ⁠at least 14 people had been rescued from the water.

The cruise ship has a capacity for 150 people and was built in 2015, American Cruise Lines said on its website.

The Advocate newspaper, citing unnamed Port of New ​Orleans officials, reported that ​129 passengers were ⁠aboard the American Heritage cruise ship when it was hit by the Atlantic Asphalt, a tanker, at approximately ​12:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT). There was no immediate ​word on ⁠any deaths or injuries.

The Port of New Orleans did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

American Cruise Lines said in an emailed statement that it was ⁠coordinating ​with the US Coast Guard and local authorities.