Consumer Council warns against refund bans

The Consumer Council of Fiji is reminding shoppers and retailers of legal refund rules ahead of Black Friday and stock clearance sales.

The Council says blanket “No Refund” signs at checkout counters violate consumer protection laws.

Shoppers are legally entitled to a refund or remedy if a product is faulty, does not match its description, or is not fit for purpose.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says fair refund handling must be standard practice, with front-line staff trained on proper procedures.

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However, she highlights that the law does not require refunds if a customer simply changes their mind or finds a lower price elsewhere – in those cases, returns are strictly up to the retailer.

The Council is urging shoppers to know their rights and traders to uphold them during the sales period.