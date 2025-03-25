China's role in Asia and Global South

[Source: Xinhua News]

China says it is playing a significant role for peaceful coexistence with its neighbours, while the United States is “stirring up trouble” with its Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said this while highlighting China’s role in fostering rapid growth by leading efforts to drive innovation, prosperity, and stability across Asia and the global south.

China’s Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said that over the past decades, Asia’s rapid economic growth has been nothing short of remarkable, and China has been a key player in this transformation.

Article continues after advertisement

He said China’s neighbourhood diplomacy, guided by the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness, has opened doors for stronger ties with neighbouring countries.

Wang added that China recognised the importance of building a community with a shared future, resulting in agreements with 17 neighbouring countries in two clusters: the Indo-China Peninsula and Central Asia.

He also said with a focus on infrastructure development and trade, the PRC has cemented its role as the largest trading partner for 18 countries and is continuing to build stronger economic relationships through initiatives like the Belt and Road Cooperation.

Minister Wang highlighted that while differences between neighbours were inevitable, China believed that harmony was essential to building a prosperous regional space.

He said disputes rooted in history or immediate concerns must be handled with care and mutual respect, and Wang believes that as long as countries remain committed to dialogue and cooperation, solutions could be reached.

He said this commitment to peaceful coexistence stood in stark contrast to external influences, such as the US’s deployment of missile systems in the region.

“Years have passed since the US has released its Indo-pacific strategy but what has it done for regional countries nothing except for stirring up troubles and creating disputes it has proved to be more of a disruptive factor than a constructive contributor”

Wang said China firmly opposed such moves, viewing them as destabilizing forces that disrupted regional harmony.

He said for China, Asia was more than just a region; it was home.

He also pointed out that Asia, with its rich diversity and shared history, was not a battleground for big-power rivalry but a symbol of cooperation, mutual respect, and shared prosperity.

Despite global uncertainties, the Foreign Affairs Minister noted that China’s economy continued to stand out as a beacon of resilience and growth.

Last year, the Chinese economy registered a 5% growth rate, even amid challenges like the global green transition and sanctions imposed by the US.

He said China’s ability to weather such storms was testament to its robust industrial capacity, innovative spirit, and institutional strength.

Wang acknowledged President Xi’s statements that China thrives in adversity, and despite global financial crises or the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese economy has consistently emerged stronger.

He said this was due to the confidence stemming from China’s vast domestic market, its competitive industries, and its commitment to reform and opening up.

With an eye on international cooperation, China has streamlined its foreign services, making it easier for people from 38 countries to enter without a visa and extending transit visa-free periods for 54 others.

He said these moves demonstrate China’s openness to the world, encouraging more countries to engage in mutually beneficial partnerships.

Wang alluded to the seismic shifts on the global stage, much of the changes are coming from the global South as it accounts for over 40 percent of global GDP and contributing to 80% of global growth, the global South is playing an increasingly vital role in shaping the future of the world.

China notes, this region holds the key to global stability and progress.

BRICS, the coalition of emerging economies including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is an example of the global South’s rising influence.

“We should speak in one voice to the world safeguard our common interests and steadily increase our representation and voice in global governance the global South should strive for development”

With China hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, South Africa the G9 meeting and Brazil organizing the BRICS Summit later this year, the global South is poised to amplify its voice on the world stage.

Last November, China outlined eight new initiatives to help accelerate the growth of the global South, including enhancing infrastructure, boosting trade, and fostering innovation.

In an era of global transformation, China’s Foreign Affairs Minister says the global South must work together to ensure that development remains at the heart of the international agenda.

He maintains that by fostering unity and cooperation, countries in this region can play an even more significant role in shaping the future.

As the world faces unprecedented challenges, China continues to advocate for open regionalism, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.