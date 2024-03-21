World

Arizona independents in play as Biden pushes big Intel investments

Reuters

March 21, 2024 3:20 pm

[Source: Reuters]

President Joe Biden’s move to pump $19.5 billion into Intel’s (INTC.O).

Opens new tab expanding chip-making business could pay dividends with a critical part of the American electorate his Democrats need to win over: independents in the swing state of Arizona.

The move will create thousands of jobs in the Southwestern border state that is expected to play a critical role in determining the Nov. 5 elections for president and Congress. Recent polling shows the economy as Arizona voters’ No. 2 concern after immigration.

Article continues after advertisement

In addition to the close-fought contest between Biden and Republican challenger Donald Trump, Arizona voters will be choosing a successor to retiring Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat-turned-independent, and deciding two highly competitive races for House of Representatives seats now held by Republicans.

“The potential could be independent voters,” said Thom Reilly, a professor at Arizona State University’s School of Public Affairs, who noted that independents are the state’s largest voting bloc and represented about 40% of voters in the 2022 midterm elections.

“Independents came out in significant numbers for Democrats in 2022,” said Reilly, who added that Wednesday’s news could carry weight with the state’s large and growing numbers of youth and Hispanic voters, as well as California transplants.

The funds come from the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, which slated around $52 billion in federal government subsidies to support the domestic production of semiconductors, coupled with about $24 billion worth of investment tax credits.

In addition to Arizona, funds will go to Ohio, home to another key Senate race, New Mexico and Oregon. Intel estimated the new plants will create 3,000 new jobs in the company and another 6,000 spots for the construction workers who build them.

Arizona will play a critical role in determining whether Democrats can protect their slim 51-49 majority in the Senate. The race will pit Democratic U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego against Republican former television broadcaster Kari Lake, a vocal Trump supporter.

Biden won Arizona in a tight 2020 race against Trump. A Feb. 22 Emerson College poll of 1,000 registered voters in the state had Trump leading Biden 46% to 43%, which is within the margin of error of 3 percentage points. In that same poll, Gallego led Lake 46% to 39%, with 15% undecided.

Intel said the new, expanded facilities will be in the city of Chandler, about 20 miles (32 km) southeast of Phoenix. That puts it within driving distance of the state’s two most competitive House districts. With Republicans holding a narrow 219-213 majority, a few changes could flip control of the chamber.

Both those seats are held by Republicans, Representatives David Schweikert and Juan Ciscomani, who are expected to face tough races against Democrats. Republicans and Democrats hold their primary elections on July 30.

Officials with the two campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Schweikert, who won reelection in 2022 by 3,200 votes, voted against the massive semiconductor investment bill, as did most of his House Republican colleagues.

Ciscomani is a first-term Republican who was not in Congress in 2022. Gallego voted in favor of the bill.

“Anytime you can deliver actual results to a company and a state … it’s a net positive,” said Jessica Taylor, an editor at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

She added that whether Democrats actually gain votes depends in part on how effective the White House is in communicating going forward. That is an area that the Biden administration has come under criticism for and the president himself has expressed frustrations over.

“What kind of economics are people concerned about? Things like this or more like kitchen-table issues,” Taylor said referring to consumer prices and inflation. “That’s the biggest hurdle that they have with undecided voters.”

Defence calls for suspended sentence in Bainimarama/Qiliho case

Work on minimum wage review progresses

Heavy rainfall to ease by Saturday

Rayalu highlights coconut industry challenges

Climate and disaster resilience workshop launched

Body of a teen found in Waisali

Sisters charged with MPAiSA financial fraud

FCCC warns against price gouging

Schools to remain closed today

Flood alert remains in force

Lagilagi Housing update

Positive start for Army Women’s in Marist 7s

Arizona independents in play as Biden pushes big Intel investments

'The Crown' leads nominations for BAFTA Television awards

Rita Moreno revels in 'mean snake of a woman' role in 'The Prank'

Dengue outbreak in Argentina on track to break records

Colgate-Palmolive Fiji's Oral Health success

Sandboarding makes a post-COVID comeback in Namibia desert town

Portugal's election winner Montenegro expects president to name him PM

Pressure mounts: Kolinisau

Bula Boys ready for return leg

Germany seeks to appease farmers with tax relief plan

'The Color Purple' cast tops NAACP Image Awards

Bure Brother starts Marist 7s on a high

Promoting environmental sustainability

Trump campaign pleads for one million donations as cash crunch looms

Sabalenka says her 'heart is broken' by Koltsov's death

New Banksy mural depicting tree foliage appears in north London

Gensler's design guru salutes London's nooks and crannies

Israeli military says it killed 90 gunmen at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital

Vietnam's president resigns, raising questions over stability

US and western Europe down global happiness ranking

Irish Prime Minister unexpectedly quits

We have dropped in fitness and defence: Kolinisau

Coach happy to work alongside former mates

Royal Navy team thrilled to be part of Marist 7s

Cabinet approves bid for NRL license

Fiji recognizes religious group’s role in National Development

Proper guidance is needed in shaping student career path

Government commits to meeting the demands of Vanua of Viria

NFA seeks government support

Visitor arrivals hit 54,000 last month

Scientists say they can cut HIV out of cells

'Abbott Elementary' makers defeat NYC teacher's copyright lawsuit

Heavy rainfall and flood warnings remain

Tuwai, Ravouvou in 7s camp

Initiative aims to empower vulnerable communities

NDMO uses competitions to engage youth in disaster prep

LTA concerned over safety of PSV drivers

Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten to retire

Drua make five changes for Waratahs clash

Matarugu to start against Waratahs

Provincial rugby competitions on hold

Labasa FC bows out of Champions League

Auckland United to face Hekari in OFC Women's Champions league final

Rewa Bridge open to all traffic

Exclusive: Boeing mulls shedding Airbus work in potential Spirit Aero deal

Appeals court freezes Texas’ new SB4 immigration law

No decision yet on school reopening

SCGF to assist growers

Minister urges immediate action on food safety

No spots guaranteed: Kolinisau

Alert issued for widespread flooding

Ukraine's survival in danger, Pentagon chief warns

Korociriciri road and drainage system in disrepair

Rewa Bridge traffic restricted

Mixed performances disappointing: Byrne

Fijians urged to stay vigilant

Round one Easter Cricket games cancelled

Suva-Nausori travel alert

Surge in juvenile offenses

Labasa Women dedicate semis clash to flood victims

Nasau Bridge closed

Russians, Belarusians will not take part in Paris Games opening parade of teams -IOC

Flood waters re-enter parts of Ba Town

Reduced availability of bus services

Speculation mounts again over new James Bond

Gaza's entire population facing acute food insecurity, Blinken warns

Police urge cooperation amid severe weather

In Gaza, starving children fill hospital wards as famine looms

Schools closed due to adverse weather conditions

Flood warnings in place

Government supports FNRL's bid

SANZAAR to amend heat protocol

Movement restrictions issued

Labasa Women’s FC ready for Hekari

Swire shipping commits to waste management

Progress continues for Fiji's new National Development Plan

Woman receives suspended sentence for manslaughter

FSC an NSI signs MOU

IMO opens regional office in Suva

Governor affirms gradual transition away from cheques

Man City to play Barca, Chelsea, among others in US pre-season tour

Real goalkeeper Courtois suffers new knee injury in training

US reports death of senior Hamas military leader Marwan Issa

Three teenagers detained in Handan over classmate's death

Teachers engaged in career workshop

Drua sets sight on tah’s

TLTB offers financial assistance for iTaukei businesses

Need for support: Elder

It is within my statutory right says Mataiciwa

Multiple meth arrests in the west

British government to introduce independent football regulator

Commonwealth SG pushes for climate advisors

Initiative to boost local production

Saudi Aramco CEO says no peak in oil demand for some time to come

Famine imminent in northern Gaza, says UN-backed report

Body found floating near Varale Reef, Police seek identification

Fiji Airways announces huge savings on all flights

Waqanibaravi joins FNPF Board

UNICEF says over 13,000 children killed in Gaza in Israel's offensive

Goal scoring an issue for Labasa Women’s FC

Matarugu glad to be back

Israel team to visit US over Biden concerns on Rafah, Gaza 'anarchy'

Police probe body find

Another heavy rain warning issued

Ukraine says Putin's buffer zone comment is a sign of escalation

Meth accused remanded

Israeli forces kill 20 gunmen in raid at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, army says

DPP requests for expedited trial for trio

Charges against Saneem consolidated

Bainimarama and Qiliho plead not guilty

West decries Russia's reelection of Putin; China, India vow closer ties

Flooding leaves Ba Town with potholes

Undeclared cigarettes and gas seized from fishing vessel

Aviation Policy under review

Nayacalevu signs with Sharks

MoE completes retention exercise

China's military, state media slam U.S. after Reuters report on SpaceX spy satellites

F1 driver Gasly invests in French third-tier soccer club

Another day in court for Bainimarama and Qiliho

Gaza far exceeds famine-level food shortages, mass death imminent, monitor says

Masi does it for mom and dad

Silktails to regroup and refocus for this weekend

North and West schools to reopen today

TLTB generates over $120million annually

Vosarogo orders action

Access to HIV testing and treatment is vital: Murphy

PRB launches website

Prioritizing fire safety critical

Assistance to boost agricultural advancements

Ro Filipe directs team to examine law

Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with injury

TLTB and FNPF sign MOU for housing matter

Defender Gabriel out of Brazil friendlies with injury, Bremer called up

Solomon Islands beat Fiji with late goal

Rauluni to work on few areas ahead

Family safe but shaken

Prasad denies allegations, questions FEO’s actions

Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Shifa Hospital

Waste management still a pressing crisis

Underdog tag for Babasiga Lioness

Pastor sentenced to two years

Game of Thrones creators on why they swapped dragons for aliens

Lucky escape for a family at Valebasoga

Police officers to seek reconciliation

MSME’s urged to focus on competitive advantage

Five evacuation centres active in the West

Ed Sheeran: Fans in Mumbai thrilled as star sings in Punjabi

Son sentenced for brutal assault on father

Climate resilience with Vetiver grass planting

Netanyahu says Schumer call for Israel election was inappropriate

Marijuana grower sentenced to six years

Model and actor Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home is destroyed in fire

Celine Dion: living with stiff person syndrome is tough

 Putin claims landslide and scorns US democracy

Drua Women wary of in-form Tahs

Magistrate Puamau acknowledges High Court findings

AG stands firm on judicial independence

Wet weather to continue until the weekend

Rewa and Labasa to clash this Sunday

Steve Harley death: Cockney Rebel singer dies at 73

MoH committed to comprehensive modernization agenda

Fiji Bulikula pathway looks promising: Rabele

Ministry reviews National Digital Strategy

King Carlos defends his throne as Alcaraz wins Indian Wells

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ repeats at No. 1 on the box office charts

Barcelona outclass Atletico Madrid in 3-0 win to climb second

Ukrainian drones attack refinery, target Moscow, disrupt power

Swift's 'Eras Tour' Extended Cut Drops with 'Cardigan' & Extras

Biden jokes about Trump's mental fitness

Man faces alleged murder charges

Landslide in Lomolomo, roads still accessible

Heavy rain warning remains in force

B. Jordan reveals it is indeed lonely at the top

Digicel Fiji partners with MH Money Express

Putin wins Russia election in landslide with record turnout

Who will compensate? : Tuifagalele

North, West and Ovalau schools to be closed today

Mbappe hat-trick propels PSG to 6-2 win at Montpellier

Corruption will only bring suffering to families: COMPOL

Chelsea substitutes strike late to snatch FA Cup win over Leicester

NFA to review specific locations of fire hydrants

Deficiency of stock of 4,505 rooms by 2033

Restructure to assist healthcare delivery

Financial Literacy is crucial in a digital economy

Tropica Island Resort announces upgrade

Fiji Chess expects good turnout this weekend

Diallo scores winner deep in extra time to send Man United into FA Cup semis

FNU to restart development at Naiyaca Campus