Yusuf warns players ahead of FMF IDC

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf is warning players competing in this year’s FMF Inter-District Championship not to turn up for the tournament if they are on drugs.

Yusuf says drug testing will be carried out across all three divisions, reinforcing this year’s tournament theme: “Choose Football, Say No to Drugs.”

He hopes all participating teams are aware of their stance on drug use.

He adds that any players who fail the drug test will be suspended.

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“Fiji FA will be conducting drug tests at the grounds across all levels, so players, if you are into it, don’t come and play because if you get caught, you will be suspended. We want to make sure that players choose football, but no to drugs, and this message must go wide and clear to everybody.”

The FMF IDC kicks off next Tuesday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.