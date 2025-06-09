New law planned to overhaul property valuations

Cabinet has endorsed the development of a new valuation law aimed at creating a single, consistent framework for property valuation in Fiji.

The proposed law will bring valuation requirements under one framework and strengthen professional and ethical standards.

It will also introduce standard valuation methods, improve access to reliable property data and establish mechanisms for handling valuation complaints and disputes.

The government says the reform is intended to improve transparency, accuracy and consistency in property valuations and strengthen public confidence in the sector.

Article continues after advertisement

The new framework will also take into account Fiji’s unique land ownership arrangements.

A specialist consultant and the Fiji Law Reform Commission will assist with drafting the legislation.

The first draft of the proposed Valuation Act is expected to be completed by January 2028.

Fiji’s valuation sector is currently regulated under the Valuers Registration Act 1986.