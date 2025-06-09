140 graduates ready for work

[Photo: FBC News]

140 students have graduated from the Centre of Appropriate Technology and Development in Nadave, with skills that could offer emplyment both in Fiji and overseas.

The graduates have completed training in trades including plumbing, welding, automotive and carpentry.

For the first time, CATD has also graduated students from its Electrical Fitter Mechanic programme.

Semisi Tawake a teacher at CATD says, graduates will receive the FNU NTPC Trade Test Class Three certificate — a qualification recognised regionally and internationally.

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He says graduate are also provided with their own toolboxes, equipped with the tools needed to put their skills to work.

“All our graduates across all trades are also receiving the FNU NTPC Trade Test Class Three certificate, a qualification recognized regionally and internationally.”

Tawake says they are working with employers to place graduates in jobs, both locally and abroad.

The government is also looking to expand overseas opportunities through a new employment partnership with Japan.

A Memorandum of Cooperation has already been signed, with a pilot programme expected to be implemented following a planned visit to Japan in October.

Ministry for Emplyment Permanent Secretary Jone Nemani says Fiji needs more people taking up trade careers, as employers continue to rely on overseas workers to fill some skilled positions.

For CATD, the goal is to prepare young people with practical skills, discipline and work experience.