IDC tickets available from Monday

Football fans can start purchasing tickets for the 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship from Monday.

Fiji Football Association officials have confirmed that tickets will also be available for purchase online through Ticketmate.

The tournament will kick off on the 6th of next month and run for five days, concluding on the 11th at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The competition will feature three divisions — Super Premier, Senior and Premier — with each division split into two pools.

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The Super Premier and Senior divisions will feature eight teams each, while the Premier Division will consist of six teams.

Ticket prices for the stadium will be $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Seating on the concrete embankment will cost $15 for adults and $8 for children, while grass embankment tickets will be priced at $12 for adults and $5 for children.