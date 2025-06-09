Court rules Panapasa has a case to answer

[Photo: Nikhil Aiyush Kumar]

The Suva Magistrates Court has ruled that former Acting Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa has a case to answer on charges relating to the alleged misuse of Corrections materials.

Magistrate Charles Ratakele dismissed Panapasa’s no-case-to-answer application, finding that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence for her to proceed with her defence.

Panapasa faces two counts of abuse of office and an alternative charge of general dishonesty causing a loss.

The prosecution alleges that between August 1 and September 30, 2023, Panapasa instructed Corrections officers to use Corrections building materials at her private residence in Kinoya.

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She is also alleged to have instructed a Corrections officer to alter weekly reports between August 1 and October 31, 2023, to justify the use of the materials at her home.

The prosecution called 11 witnesses during its case.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ratakele considered the evidence of the prosecution witnesses, exhibits and submissions made by both sides.

A key consideration was evidence relating to government financial and logistical rules.

The court found that procured government materials could not be converted for an officer’s personal or residential use without formal Board of Survey approval and the required official purchasing process.

The Magistrate also referred to direct testimony from several prosecution witnesses concerning alleged verbal instructions relating to Corrections materials.

The court further considered evidence from the prosecution’s eleventh witness regarding requirements for payments involving state health authority commissioners.

Magistrate Ratakele said the evidence, when considered together, established sufficient evidence in relation to the elements of the alleged offences and presented a broader picture of the prosecution’s case.

However, the Magistrate stressed that finding a case to answer is not a finding of guilt.

He said the evidence was sufficient for the matter to proceed and for the prosecution’s case to be answered by the defence.

Panapasa’s no-case-to-answer application was therefore dismissed.

Her defence case will be heard on October 1 when she will have the opportunity to present evidence in response to the prosecution’s allegations.