MP’s yet to confirm election plans

The future of three senior National Federation Party MPs remains uncertain ahead of the next general election.

Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says their decisions on whether to contest have not yet been finalised.

Prof Prasad reveals that Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua is unlikely to contest the election after indicating that she wants to step away from politics.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran has indicated that she will seek re-election.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua, however, has not made a final decision on whether he will contest.

Speaking after the NFP National Convention in Suva yesterday, Prasad acknowledged the contributions of all three MPs.

“In my view, they were three very competent, valued Members of Parliament, ministers and assistant ministers.”

Prof Prasad says the party respects the decisions of its members and accepts that political careers can change as individuals move on to other priorities.

The uncertainty comes as the NFP works on its candidate lineup for the next general election.

Prof Prasad said the party was focused on renewal while preparing a strong team for the election.

He adds that NFP representatives have made significant contributions in Parliament and in government.

The party is expected to announce more candidates in the coming months as election preparations continue.