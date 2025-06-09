Taylor Swift wins top VMA for 'Ophelia' video

source: Reuters

Taylor Swift won the most coveted honor at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday with ​video of the year for her showgirl-inspired “The Fate of Ophelia”, which she ‌dedicated to the late Dolly Parton.

“Ophelia” was the first single off Swift’s 2025 “The Life of a Showgirl” album. As she accepted the VMA honor, she praised Parton as “the ultimate showgirl.”

“I think ​that we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton ​for a time,” Swift said on stage in downtown Los Angeles.