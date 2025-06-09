Pope Leo meets French abuse survivors, pledges action

source: Reuters

Pope Leo reaffirmed his commitment to ending abuse of children by Catholic priests in a meeting with French ​abuse survivors on Sunday, the Vatican said, hours after the pontiff urged the Church to admit its own failings and heal its “deep wounds.”

In a two-hour meeting with seven survivors ‌in France, where Leo is on a three-city weekend visit, the pope met privately with each of the victims and heard proposals for how to improve the Church’s safeguarding measures, a Vatican statement said.

“He thanked them for their painful testimony and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the harm they experienced is not repeated for others,” it said.

The survivors said after the meeting that it was emotional and touching. They said they felt listened to by the pontiff and they were impressed by ​his compassion and his knowledge of their individual cases, but they also hoped that the words would be accompanied by action.

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“He certainly believes that the Church has done a great deal ​in France, but he also believes that the Church in France still has a tremendous amount left to do,” Jérôme Guillement said.