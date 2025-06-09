[Source: Reuters]

TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ​ByteDance, have reached ‌a settlement with Alabama over allegations they designed ​the platform ​to addict children and misled ⁠consumers about its ​safety, marking the ​company’s first deal with a state as it fights ​similar claims nationwide.

Under ​the settlement, Alabama will receive ‌a ⁠minimum of $100 million.

This is due to the state within 45 days, ​with ​the ⁠potential to receive up to $300 ​million if certain ​conditions ⁠are met, the Alabama Attorney General’s office ⁠said ​on Friday.