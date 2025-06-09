Rules sought for Australian forces

Clear rules are being sought on how Australian military forces will operate during disasters before the Fiji-Australia security arrangements are implemented.

Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Risk Management Mitieli Cama told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign

Affairs and Defence that any agreement covering visiting forces must clearly state that disaster response remains civilian-led.

Cama said the Australian Defence Force should operate in support of the National Disaster Risk Management Office and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces during disaster operations.

“Bilateral implementation arrangement under Article 7 of the Veitacini Treaty when dealing with visiting forces must explicitly define civilian-led disaster response protocols.”

The Ministry is also calling for humanitarian corridors to be agreed in advance, including customs waivers, airspace clearances and emergency relief procedures.

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Cama states disaster assistance cannot be held up by administrative requirements when communities are already facing an emergency.

The Ministry wants these arrangements settled through bilateral implementation agreements rather than left unclear until a disaster strikes.

It is also calling for all jointly funded infrastructure to meet disaster-proofing and build-back-better standards.

Cama says natural hazards cause more frequent physical damage to infrastructure than armed conflict, making resilience a key consideration in future joint projects.

The Ministry is seeking additional Australian support for Fiji’s disaster and climate relocation trust fund, predictable funding for the National Rural

Development Policy and more staffing and technical capacity for the ministry and the National Disaster Risk Management Office.

The recommendations form part of Fiji’s submission as Parliament reviews the proposed Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance agreements.