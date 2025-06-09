Gucci's Demna blends aristocracy and pop culture at Milan Fashion Week

[Source: Reuters]

Gucci designer Demna on Friday unveiled what he described as his first complete personal vision for the ​brand, presenting pagoda-shouldered tailoring and cropped, puff-shaped outerwear, as ‌the Kering-owned label seeks to revive growth after a prolonged downturn.

In what Gucci called “The store show”, models walked through a series of neutral ​tone retail-inspired rooms, a setting the brand said offered ​a glimpse of how Demna’s aesthetic could shape ⁠Gucci stores in the future.

The show, Demna’s third, presented men’s ​and women’s collections sequentially.

Former Balenciaga’s Demna was appointed Gucci’s creative ​director in March 2025, effective from July, taking over the creative helm of the Kering-owned label after the departure of Sabato De Sarno.

Article continues after advertisement

“Gucci moves ​easily between aristocracy and pop culture, Florence and Hollywood, ​good taste and bad taste (whatever that means), heritage and mass desire, belonging ‌and ⁠rebellion, and the interplay between the two”, Demna said.

Sales at Gucci fell 3% in the second quarter, less than expected, as strong US demand for its new handbags partly offset weaker spending ​elsewhere, suggesting ​the group’s turnaround ⁠efforts may be gaining traction.