Children face heart disease risk

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Rheumatic Heart Disease is affecting children across Fiji, with nearly one child in every classroom aged five to 15 living with the disease.

Fiji is highlighting the prevalence as it marks World Heart Day today, under the theme ‘Don’t Miss a Beat.’

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services Western Division, together with the Rheumatic Heart Disease Program, has spent the week raising awareness of heart health and RHD.

The week of activities began last Tuesday with a lighting ceremony at the Golden Shower Tree in Queen Elizabeth Square, Lautoka.

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Public Health Consultant and University of Fiji Senior Lecturer Dr Samuela Korovou officially opened the commemoration.

He challenged communities to act to protect heart health and support efforts to reduce RHD’s impact.

The program has included Heart Wellness Wednesday for health workers in Lautoka, heart screening and awareness sessions on rheumatic heart disease.

Western Health Office officials, the Commissioner’s Office West, Education Office West, Lautoka City Council, Punjas staff, Cure Kids Fiji, RHD Champions and their families and friends also took part in the activities.

The Ministry is encouraging members of the public to wear red today to mark World Heart Day and help raise awareness of the prevalence of RHD among children in Fiji.

The campaign also aims to remind families of the importance of recognising heart disease early and taking steps to prevent it.