Lawyer sentenced for drugs possession

Suva Lawyer Shazran Abdul Lateef [Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

The Suva Magistrates Court has sentenced former Suva lawyer Shazran Abdul Lateef to 20 months imprisonment for two counts of illegal possession of illicit drugs.

Lateef was found guilty of illegally possessing 1.81 grams of methamphetamine and 1.0 grams of cannabis.

On 13 August 2021, Lateef was travelling in a vehicle with another individual when he was stopped by police and searched where the drugs were found in his possession.

In mitigation, the court heard that Lateef is 65 years old, had recently suffered a stroke, is genuinely remorseful and cooperated with police.

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The court also heard that Lateef is a drug addict, which contributed to the offending and that he is willing to commit to rehabilitation.

Aggravating factors included that Lateef was a senior lawyer with more than 30 years of experience.

Resident Magistrate Joseph Daurewa ordered that the drugs be destroyed within 28 days in the presence of the officer in charge of the Suva Magistrates Court.

The sentence will run concurrently with his existing term of imprisonment for a separate conviction.

Lateef has 28 days to appeal his case.