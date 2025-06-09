Farmers set for digital shift

[Photo: File]

Fiji is moving to digitise the agriculture sector under a new national strategy.

Cabinet has endorsed the strategy to improve farmers’ access to services, markets and information.

The National E-Agriculture Strategy 2026–2031 will drive greater use of digital technology across the agriculture sector.

The strategy was developed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways with the Ministry of Communication and technical assistance from the Food and Agriculture Organization.

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It will promote mobile applications, digital farmer registries, geospatial systems, remote sensing, artificial intelligence, data analytics and online market platforms.

The strategy has five main goals.

These include strengthening digital infrastructure, improving digital skills and adoption, modernising agricultural services and governance, expanding digital markets and innovation, and supporting climate-smart and sustainable agriculture.

Implementation will take place in two phases.

The first phase will focus on establishing the digital foundations and infrastructure needed across the sector.

The second phase will expand digital adoption and bring digital services into regular government operations.

An E-Agriculture National Steering Committee will oversee the rollout, including monitoring, policy development and advocacy.