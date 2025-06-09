Deaf community calls for better service access

[Photo: File]

Communication barriers continue to limit Deaf people’s access to essential services in Fiji, with calls for greater use and recognition of Fiji Sign Language.

World Federation of the Deaf Oceania Chairperson Krishneer Sen says while Deaf people have the right to sign language interpreters in court, similar access is needed in health, education and employment.

“I am proud to say that in Fiji, deaf people have the right to have sign language interpreters in court. That is a very big achievement.”

Sen says Fiji Sign Language should receive wider recognition, with more Fijians encouraged to learn it.

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He says access to interpreters is particularly important in hospitals and other essential services, where communication can directly affect the assistance Deaf people receive.

The Government is also working towards the formal recognition of Fiji Sign Language, while acknowledging ongoing barriers faced by Deaf people in accessing services and information.

The call comes after International Week of Deaf People, which was marked in Fiji last week with activities highlighting the rights and contributions of the Deaf community.